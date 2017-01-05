Register
12:47 GMT +305 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Newly elected Lebanese president Michel Aoun sits on the president's chair inside the presidential palace in Baabda, near Beirut, Lebanon October 31, 2016

    French Lawmakers to Meet With Lebanon Leader After Spending Christmas in Aleppo

    © REUTERS/ Aziz Taher
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 13310

    French National Assembly members are expected to meet with Lebanon’s recently elected President Michel Aoun in Beirut after spending Orthodox Christmas in Syria, organizer of the trip Thierry Mariani, who is a member of The Republicans (LR) party, told Sputnik on Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Three French lawmakers are departing on a humanitarian visit to Syria to spend the Orthodox Christmas weekend with Syrian Christians in Aleppo. The trip will take place on January 5-10, during which meetings with Syria's President Bashar Assad and Foreign Minister Walid Moualem are planned.

    "We also will meet in Beirut with President Michel Aoun," Mariani, a former French Transport Minister, said, adding that the meeting will take place on way back to Paris.

    Aside from Mariani, the delegation consists of two other members of France’s parliament, namely Nicolas Dhuicq of the Aube department and Jean Lasalle of the Pyrenees-Atlantiques department.

    Russian EMERCOM medics in Syria
    © Photo: Emergencies Ministry
    Reaching Out: Russian Doctors Treat Civilians in Aleppo (VIDEO)
    Aoun, a former Lebanese army commander, was picked by Lebanese lawmakers to become the new president of the Middle Eastern republic on October 31, 2016. Aoun's election ended a power vacuum that lasted for over two years since former President Michel Suleiman's term expired in 2014 and a rift between political forces emerged.

    The president in Lebanon is always chosen from Christian candidates, according to an unwritten agreement, which also stipulates that the prime minister must always be a Sunni Muslim and the speaker of the parliament must be a Shiite.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Lebanon Enters Recovery Mode After Election of President
    Lebanon Rising: New President Expected to 'Open a New Page' in Country's History
    Lebanese President's Election Reveals 'Who is Running the Show' in Middle East
    Lebanon Elects New President, Ending Years-Long Political Stalemate
    Tags:
    Thierry Mariani, Michel Aoun, Aleppo, Lebanon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok