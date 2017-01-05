Register
11:15 GMT +305 January 2017
    Syrian civilians drive past a tractor removing rubble as the Syrian government starts to clean up areas formerly held by opposition forces in the northern city of Aleppo on December 27, 2016, in the Shaar district.

    Life After War: Syria's First Steps Toward Peace

    © AFP 2016/ George OURFALIAN
    Middle East
    Amid the current ceasefire and ahead of the upcoming negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Syrian authorities are working on a plan to attract investments in order to restore the country; meanwhile, the Russian media suggests what will be the top priorities for the country's government in 2017.

    A rebel fighter carries his weapon inside a damaged building on the forth day of the truce, on al-Rayhan village front near the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Uninvited Saudis, Qatar Behind Syrian Rebel Groups Boycotting Peace Talks
    Syrian authorities are working on a plan to attract investments in order to restore the country and the recently liberated city of Aleppo in particular, Syrian Minister of Tourism Bishr Riyad Yazigi told Sputnik Arabic.

    "We are considering necessary easing of some requirements to attract investments into the country and first of all into Aleppo," Bishr Riyad Yazigi, who came to inspect recently liberated Syria's second-largest city with the government delegation, told Sputnik.

    He noted that the Syrian authorities are eager to cooperate with investors who understand the peculiarities of Aleppo and are ready to set special terms for investments.

    The minister said that the country's experts are estimating the damage to the historic part of the city and are working on a plan of reconstruction.

    Syrian Abu Khaled looks at the rubble of his destroyed house in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, on December 30, 2016, on the first day of a nationwide truce
    © AFP 2016/ Abd Doumany
    Syrian Opposition Member to Sputnik: We Don't Want Syria's Breakdown
    Meanwhile, the Russian media suggested what will be the top priorities for the country's government in 2017, noting that the Syrian government should draw certain lessons from the long-time conflict.

    "It will no longer be a fight against certain ethnic, religious or political groups but a battle for restoration of the integrity of the country," says Russian online newspaper Vzglyad.

    It will require unconditional subordination to the government in Damascus. The government, in turn, will face a new task of reconstruction of the dilapidated state and restoration of social and inter-ethnic ties within the country.

    In 2016, it says, Damascus emerged as a winner and the geopolitical environment is changing in its favor, which the Syrian government should certainly take advantage of.

