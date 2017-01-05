Turkish Forces Kill Almost 40 Daesh Terrorists in Northern Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A senior Daesh figure was among those killed by Turkish airstrikes and troops, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported on Thursday.

Turkish forces also hit 74 Daesh targets, including defensive positions and command centers, according to the publication.

On August 24, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against militants of the Daesh group, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries. Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarablus in northern Syria and are currently conducting its offensive on al-Bab. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the aim of the operation is to clear the region of terrorists and make it a safety zone for refugees.

The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.