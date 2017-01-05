Istanbul Restaurant Owner Reportedly Injured in Wednesday Attack

© REUTERS/ Huseyin Aldemir Turkish Police Detain 27 Suspected Istanbul Nightclub Attacker Accomplices

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A Wednesday shooting at a restaurant in Istanbul's Fatih district led to the injury of at least two people, one of them was the owner of the restaurant, NTV said.

On New Year's Eve, the Reina nightclub on Istanbul's European side was attacked by a man who, according to witnesses, was talking in Arabic.

At least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, and almost 70 were injured as a result of the attack. A manhunt is underway. Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, has taken responsibility for the attack.

Turkish police have detained over two dozen people in connection with the Istanbul nightclub attack, who are suspected of having links with Daesh.

