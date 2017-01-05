Register
00:39 GMT +305 January 2017
    Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, sits to hear his verdict in a military court in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017

    Netanyahu Backs Amnesty Calls for Soldier Convicted of Killing Palestinian

    © REUTERS/ Heidi Levine/Pool
    Middle East
    14501

    The Israeli soldier accused of manslaughter for killing an immobilized Palestinian attacker deserves to be pardoned, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, local media reported that Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) medic Elor Azaria was convicted of manslaughter.

    Israeli policemen arrest a Palestinian man during confrontations in the Old City in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015. Tensions over the hilltop revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, continued Wednesday as Jews mark the Sukkot holiday
    © AP Photo/ Mahmoud Illean
    Israeli Pressure to Kill Suspects Must 'Be Stopped at the Highest Level' – HRW
    The Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International group said that the move gives hope for more justice in cases of unwarranted violence by soldiers in the region.

    "Today’s conviction of a member of the Israeli forces is a rare occurrence in a country with a long record of using excessive and unwarranted force, and where soldiers who may have committed crimes under international law very seldom face prosecution. The verdict is a small step in the right direction and offers a glimmer of hope that soldiers who commit unlawful killings may no longer go unpunished," Philip Luther, Research and Advocacy Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, was quoted as saying in the watchdog's statement.

    However, Netanyahu called to pardon Azaria.

    "It was a difficult and painful day for us and, first of all, for Elor and his family. I support amnesty for Elor Azaria," the prime minister wrote on his Facebook page.

    In March 2016, Palestinian assailant Abdel Fattah Sharif was shot and wounded as he attempted to stab an IDF soldier in Hebron. Azaria shot the assailant in the head 15 minutes later and subsequently explained his actions saying that he thought Sharif still posed a threat to Azaria and his fellow soldiers as he might have been rigged with explosives.

      marcanhalt
      The medical condition of the deceased, at the time, deserved more than a shot to the head. Is there no shame in Israel? I know! I know! Rhetorical questions will get you nowhere with those can unleash hate, "because they were hated", too.
    Ok