Register
00:39 GMT +305 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Iran's Defence Minister Hossein Dehqan (2nd L) pointing at an anti-missile system missiles of Sayyad-2 (Hunter 2), during the inauguration of it's production line in Tehran on November 9, 2013

    Iran Test Fires Upgraded Domestic Talash Air Defense System

    © AFP 2016/ ISNA/STR
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    166360

    Days before the arrival of 2017, Iran’s air force was busy testing its homemade Talash air defense system as part of an exercise dubbed ‘Defenders of Velayat Skies 7,’ which some see as a military demonstration to warn potential adversaries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and even the US, to stay away.

    The tests began with the launch of Iranian-made Sayyad-2 surface-to-air missiles in the southern region of Iran near Bushehr. Tasnim News Agency, run by the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, reported that the tests included the first launch of a Sayyad-3, which boasts a longer range than the Sayyad-2.

    The Sayyad-2 is a medium-range, high-altitude missile that Iranian defense officials originally planned to bolster the firepower of Iran’s frigates. The dry-run of the Iranian-made Ofoq fire control radar, which calculates the path for missiles to hit targets, added to a swelling of local pride in wake of the successful launch.

    In front of the portraits of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, and late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, a long-range, S-300 missile system is displayed by Iran's army during a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Sept. 21, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Tehran's New Look: Iran's S-300 Missile Systems Reveal Its 'Power and Ability to Defend Itself'

    Bushehr is a coastal city on the Persian Gulf across from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait. Iran’s Air Defense forces are also carrying out a large-scale military simulation in the provinces of Hormozgan and Khuzestan, according to Tasnim.

    Weapons testing near the Hormozgan province could prove more worrying for China, the US, and Europe, which rely on oil transported through the Strait of Hormuz. Indeed, some 20 percent of the world’s oil flows through the ever-important waterway per day. In December 2011, an Iranian naval commander said closing the strait would be "easier than drinking a glass of water." Approximately 75 percent of oil aboard the cargo ships passing through the strait is headed for Asia, according to expert estimates.

    Related:

    Saudi Royal Dynasty May Fall Like the Shah of Iran
    Gate Crashers: Iran Warns Off US Fighters, Spy Drones During Drill
    Saudi Arabia May Reduce Oil Production if Iran Freezes Output - Source
    Iran Oil Minister, OPEC Chief Discuss Russian-Saudi Oil Stabilization Pact
    Iran Refutes Claims of Deal on Dividing Syria Into Zones of Influence
    Tags:
    Sayyad-2, missile test, Iranian Air Defense Force, Strait of Hormuz, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok