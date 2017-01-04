State Department: US Concerned Renewed Fighting in Libya Will Benefit Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is worried that renewed fighting in the central region of Libya will only benefit Daesh and other extremist groups operating in the country, Kirby said.

"We know with deep concern today of renewed fighting between Libyans… fighting which we believe will only benefit Daesh and other violent extremists there," Kirby stated. "To date, Libyan forces have made progress in Sirte and in eastern Libya, that’s what makes this renewed fighting here of concern."

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!