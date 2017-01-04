Hope Revives in Aleppo as People Return to Rebuild Their Homes - UN Envoy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The ceasefire in the Syrian city of Aleppo is holding and thousands of displaced people are returning to their homes with a sense of optimism for the first time in years, United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria Sajjad Malik, who is visiting the city, told reporters.

"Four hundred thousand [displaced] people living inside Aleppo are supported by all included by the government," Malik said. "[There are] 1.5 million people in Aleppo all together we are looking at. Before the crisis there were 4 million people."

Malik explained that a sense of normalcy is coming to Aleppo as an increasing number people return to rebuild and reopen their houses and shops.

"We're beginning to see the resilience of the Syrians. The soul of Aleppo is still there. There is optimism and there is hope. We want to ensure that peace is given a chance. This is a big change," Malik stated.

Aleppo was the business capital of Syria before the outbreak of the conflict in 2011 and the onslaught of the Islamic State terror group, also known as Daesh.

The Syrian Army liberated Aleppo in December by clearing the last pockets of terrorists and so-celled "moderate rebels" from the city's eastern parts.

Malik emphasized that for first time in nearly six years, a sense of peace, security ad optimism are present in Aleppo.

Peace needs to be given a chance and continue to hold, he said, adding that more than 100 UN relief officials were already operating in the city.