Total of 1,091 Settlements Join Syrian Ceasefire - Reconciliation Center

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The process of reconciliation in Syria is proceeding smoothly, the number of settlements that have joined the ceasefire has increased to 1,091, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, three agreements were signed… on joining the regime of cessation of hostilities… by settlements in the Latakia and Damascus provinces. The number of settlements that have joined the reconciliation process has increased to 1,091. The process of reconciliation in the Syrian Arab Republic is taking place without disruption, in accordance with the reached agreements," the center said.

It said that Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce registered 12 violations of ceasefire over the past 24 hours (5 in Latakia, 4 in Hama and 3 in Damascus provinces), and Turkish representatives registered 27 violations of the truce, including 3 in Aleppo.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!