US-Led Coalition Conducts Five Airstrikes Against Daesh Near Raqqa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against the Islamic State, also known as Daesh, carried out 21 airstrikes in Syria and Iraq on Tuesday, including five near the group’s de facto capital of Raqqa in Syria, Operation Inherent Resolve joint task force said in a press release.

"Near Ar Raqqah, seven strikes engaged five ISIL [Islamic State] tactical units; destroyed a VBIED [vehicle borne improvised explosive device], a VBIED storage facility, a weapons cache, and 11 fighting positions; and suppressed an ISIL tactical unit," the release stated on Wednesday.

The coalition conducted 14 additional airstrikes in Syria, including three in nearby Ayn Isa and seven near Deir ez-Zor, which destroyed excavators, a bulldozer and Daesh oil assets.

In Iraq, the coalition carried out three airstrikes near Al Hywayjah and Bayji. Three additional strikes near Mosul destroyed mortars, a tactical vehicle and supply routes, the task force said.

Last fall, local forces in Iraq and Syria backed by US-led coalition support launched operations to free both Mosul and Raqqa from Daesh control.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations has been conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

The Daesh is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.