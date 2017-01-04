Anti-Daesh Fight in Syria Should Be Continued Despite Truce - Opposition Member

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a Russian-Turkish resolution on a ceasefire regime in Syria and on holding talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups in Astana, Kazakhstan in January 2017. A day earlier, a nationwide ceasefire between Syrian government troops and several opposition factions came into force. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal.

"This was the third ceasefire over the course of 2016. The first confirmed by a Security Council resolution resisted two or three months. The second negotiated between USA and Russia — only few days. This last one results from the commitment of the two main proxy-fighting in Syria. I hope it shall resist, however, all efforts should be focused on ousting Daesh not only from Palmyra but also from Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor," Aita said.

The Syrian civil war, with government forces fighting various groups of militants, broke out in March 2011. According to the United Nations, about 300,000 Syrians were killed in the conflict. Russia started conducting aerial attacks against terrorists in September 2015, at the request of the Syrian government. A US-led coalition of dozens of countries has also been targeting terrorists in Syria with airstrikes since 2014.