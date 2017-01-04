ALEPPO (Sputnik) — The Syrian government is looking for investments to rebuild the bombed-out city of Aleppo after it was recaptured from militants last month, the Arab republic's minister of tourism told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Syrian troops declared on December 22 they had suppressed the last pockets of resistance in the northern city and took full control of it after years of fierce fighting.

"We are exploring necessary [investment] waivers for the sake of mutual benefit," Bashar Yaziji said. "The terms will prioritize the interests of the city and its population."

Yaziji added the Syrian government was ready to create special conditions for prospective investors, but noted experts were still assessing the damage done to the historical center of the city. A working group will be formed to draft a reconstruction plan.