Obama, Erdogan Agree Over Phone to Stand United in Aftermath of Nightclub Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The two leaders held a phone conversation on Tuesday, the release stated.

"The two leaders agreed that Turkey and the United States must continue to stand united in order to defeat terrorism."

© REUTERS/ Huseyin Aldemir Turkish Security Services Continue Searching for Istanbul Nightclub Attacker

Obama expressed his condolences for the 39 killed in the New Year's Eve attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul.

The US president also welcomed Turkey’s effort to cooperate with regional actors to implement a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and return to intra-Syrian political talks, the release added.

