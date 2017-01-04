Obama, Erdogan Agree Over Phone to Stand United in Aftermath of Nightclub Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The two leaders held a phone conversation on Tuesday, the release stated.
"The two leaders agreed that Turkey and the United States must continue to stand united in order to defeat terrorism."
The US president also welcomed Turkey’s effort to cooperate with regional actors to implement a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and return to intra-Syrian political talks, the release added.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Yeah, Obama can say that now considering he has only 17 days left. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Obama has no friends, near or far. To say that he and Erdogan will stand "united" is an attempt to make one while his canoe is going downriver without a paddle. "Watch out for the white water, sir! Oh, sir! You forgot your life jacket!!" "I think he is out of range."
Donny
marcanhalt