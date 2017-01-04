Turkish Parliament Extends State of Emergency for 3 Months - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The state of emergency has been extended for the third time, effective from January 19, Daily Sabah newspaper reported.

© REUTERS/ Huseyin Aldemir Terrorists Target Turkey as Ankara Joins Moscow in Syria Talks Without US

On July 15, 2016, a military coup attempt took place in Turkey. It was suppressed the following day. Over 240 people were killed during the coup attempt and an estimated 2,000 were wounded. Thousands of people, including military officers, high-ranking civil servants and teachers have been detained or sacked in the country since the attempted overthrow of the Turkish government.

On December 27, 2016, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said Turkish authorities could lift the state of emergency introduced in the country after the thwarted military coup attempt in January 2017.

