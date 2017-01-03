Russian Ambassador's Murderer Collected Data on Karlov Since October - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The murderer of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov had been collecting information on the diplomat for over two months before the assassination, local media reported Tuesday, citing law enforcement officials.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the investigation of the murder has revealed that the perpetrator, Mevlut Mert Altintas, was looking for data on the Russian diplomat via his former roommate's computer back in October 2016.

On December 19, Karlov was shot by Turkish off-duty police officer Altintas at the opening of an art gallery exhibition in Ankara. Three more people were injured in the shooting.

The gunman was killed at the scene by the police. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.