US Backs Turkish Support for Anti-Assad Rebels in Syria Fighting Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US government is working closely with Turkey in its operations supporting rebels that fight Daesh in Syria as well as the Syrian Army, US Department of Defense spokesperson Peter Cook said in a briefing on Tuesday.
"The [Syrian] opposition forces that are with the support of the Turkish forces are carrying out a significant effort against ISIL [Daesh] and we think that’s a good thing," Cook stated. "The goal is to defeat ISIL and it is a goal that we and Turkey share."
The US-led coalition against Daesh is now providing a show of air support for the first time to Turkish troops operating in Syria operating with the US-backed rebels.
"We continue to talk to the government of Turkey about support for the operations in Al-Bab… We are coordinating carefully our actions against ISIL… We would like to do everything we can to help Turkey in that effort," Cook said.
Cook said Turkey remained a critical member of the coalition against the terror group, and its forces were taking very significant actions in Syria against the militants.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Funny how nobody's talking to Obama stooges anymore. Obama has lied to the world and they are sick of him.
jas