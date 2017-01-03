Total of 1,086 Settlements Have Joined Syrian Ceasefire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The number of settlements that have joined the ceasefire regime in Syria has increased to 1,086, the Russian Defense Ministry’s center for Syrian reconciliation said Tuesday.

"Within last 24 hours, there have been signed two agreements on joining the ceasefire regime in the province of Latakia. The number of settlements that have joined the reconciliation process has reached 1,086," the ministry's statement said.

The negotiations on ceasefire agreements are underway with militia commanders in the settlement of Muaddamiyet al-Shih in Damascus and armed opposition groups in the provinces of Homs, Aleppo and Quneitra, the daily bulletin continued.