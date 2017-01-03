Jordan 'Suffering From Consequences of Syrian Crisis' and Refugee Burden

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Jordanian Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh came to Lebanon on Tuesday to discuss Syria and invite the Lebanese president to an Arab summit in Amman, a state-run news agency reported.

"We are suffering from the humanitarian consequences of the Syrian crisis and the problem of Syrian refugees, which is causing a lot of burden on our economies," Judeh was quoted as saying by Lebanese Information Ministry's National News Agency (NNA).

Judeh, who is also a deputy prime minister, met with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and handed over King Abdullah II's invitation to Lebanon’s President General Michel Aoun

The Jordanian capital of Amman will play host to the 28th Arab summit where Arab nations are expected to discuss regional crises and steps to counter the spread of terrorism.

Jordan hosts over 655,000 of Syrian refugees who make up more than 21 percent of the country’s population. The number of Syrians in Lebanon has exceeded a million people and amounts to almost a third of its total population.