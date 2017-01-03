Russian Military Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations in Syria

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 27 cases in the provinces of Hama (8), Aleppo (7), Latakia (7), and Damascus (5)," the Ministry's statement read.
The Russian military stressed it was investigating all ceasefire violations to prevent further incidents of this kind.
"The Turkish party has registered 18 violations in the provinces of Aleppo (7), Damascus (6), Idlib (2), Homs (2), and Daraa (1)," the Ministry’s Syrian reconciliation center said in a daily bulletin.
Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into being last Thursday. It is expected to be followed by peace talks later this month. The UN Security Council passed a resolution last Saturday supporting the effort.
