Russian Military Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian monitors in the Syria ceasefire commission registered 27 truce violations across 4 provinces in Syria in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 27 cases in the provinces of Hama (8), Aleppo (7), Latakia (7), and Damascus (5)," the Ministry's statement read.

The Russian military stressed it was investigating all ceasefire violations to prevent further incidents of this kind.

Turkish monitors in the Syria ceasefire commission registered 18 truce violations in Syria in the past 24 hours, according to the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The Turkish party has registered 18 violations in the provinces of Aleppo (7), Damascus (6), Idlib (2), Homs (2), and Daraa (1)," the Ministry’s Syrian reconciliation center said in a daily bulletin.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into being last Thursday. It is expected to be followed by peace talks later this month. The UN Security Council passed a resolution last Saturday supporting the effort.