19:50 GMT +303 January 2017
    Fatima Muhammed Najar

    93-Year Old Syrian Woman Describes Her Life in Besieged Kefraya (VIDEO)

    Middle East
    A 93-years old woman and her grandsons barely managed to escape Kefraya – a city in the Syrian province of Idlib, currently besieged by terrorist forces.

    Born in 1923 in Aleppo, Fatima Muhammed Najar witnessed and experienced many things in her long life. However, nothing could’ve possibly prepared her for the ordeal that was living in the city of Kefraya in northern Idlib, which is currently besieged by terrorists, according to Sputnik Arabic.

    "The terrorists have taken my children. One of them died; they let three of them go back home. Two of them (sons) enlisted into the army. A kilo of wheat costs 7,000 Syrian pounds (about $32.8). I’m thankful for the humanitarian aid that was airdropped to us. A kilo of meat costs 32,000 Syrian pounds (about $150)," the elderly woman says.

    The 93-years old woman, accompanied by her grandchildren, was recently able to flee Kefraya and tell the world what it was like to survive in the city cut off from the rest of the nation and from the world by violent militants.

    "We were living like prisoners, denied the most simple and necessary things: food and water. A kilo of bread was worth 1,000 liras (about $5), a kilo of corn was sold for 7,000 (about $32.8). There was no way to get medical attention; no medicine save for eye drops and ointments. I believed that God was my doctor and my medicine. There was no diet of any kind, I ate any food that I could get," Fatima explained.

    Despite the fact that she can no longer do any heavy work and mostly spends time chatting with her neighbors, Fatima still retains much of her vigor. And no matter how bleak things may look, she keeps hoping that one day peace will return to her war-torn homeland.

      FlorianGeyer
      Without US and NATO/EU interference and collusion the Terror gangs funded by Turkey, Saudi Arabia , QATAR etc would have not dared to attack Syria with their Takfiri murderers and rapists.

      The most powerful Western nations on earth are on the wrong side of history again.

      Will they double down or will they slink off back to their Utopia of LGBT and politically correct madness that is now being challenged from within by REAL patriots who are finally standing up to say ' No and we want our traditional values to be accepted and preserved'?

      Genuine Trade benefits all citizens in a just society.

      Aggressive Wars only benefit the parasites of society who seldom lose their own lives or limbs.
