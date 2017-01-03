Terrorists Target Turkey as Ankara Joins Moscow in Syria Talks Without US

"As 2017 begins, the situation in Turkey is very different than one year earlier, as Ankara’s rapprochement with Moscow has inched the Turkish stance on the war in Syria closer to the Russian position," the report stated. "This shift has not only begun to alter regional dynamics, but also changed the nature of the threat posed by the Islamic State in Turkey."
After years in which Turkey and Russia have been on opposite sides of the conflict, Moscow and Ankara last month arranged a cease fire as a prelude to talks on ending the six-year war. The United States was excluded from the initiative.
In the past, Turkey has backed several rebel groups seeking the ouster of Syrian President Bashar Assad, an ally of Moscow.
At one point, Turkey faced accusations that Ankara was supporting the Islamic State by buying oil from the terror group and allowing the transit of foreign fighters bound for Syria.
