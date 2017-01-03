Iranian Teacher Visits Bed-Ridden Boy Fighting Cancer in Hospital

© AFP 2016/ DOMINIQUE FAGET #NotInMyName – Muslims Use Social Networks to Condemn Terror

A photo of an Iranian teacher visiting his student in the hospital was posted on Reddit and immediately went viral, Sputnik Iran reports.

Judging by the description of the photo, the teacher visits the student, who is fighting an ongoing struggle with cancer, just to ensure that the young man is able to keep up to date with his studies.

Meanwhile, the social networks continue to praise the teacher, who has yet to be identified.

"This Iranian boy has cancer, yet his teacher comes to visit him every day in the hospital to fill him in on what he has missed at school," a user nicknamed Zamin said on his Twitter page.