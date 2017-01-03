US-Led Coalition Conducts 3 Airstrikes Near Iraq’s Mosul - Joint Task Force

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US-led coalition against the Daesh carried out 24 airstrikes in Syria and Iraq on Monday, including three near the Iraqi city of Mosul, Operation Inherent Resolve joint task force said in a press release.

"Near Mosul four strikes engaged three Daesh tactical units; destroyed three buildings, a heavy machine gun, two mortars, a piece of engineering equipment, a VBIED [vehicle-borne improvised explosive device], and a front-end loader; damaged 17 supply routes; and suppressed four mortar teams," the release stated on Tuesday.

The coalition conducted seven airstrikes near five other Iraqi cities, including Haditha, destroying weapons, a VBIED facility, mortar systems, buildings and engaging several tactical units.

In Syria, the coalition conducted 14 airstrikes near six cities, including Raqqa and Manbij. The strikes destroyed oil assets, fighting positions, VBIEDs and storage facilities, as well as engaging Daesh tactical units, the release added.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations has been conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

The Daesh is outlawed in the United States, Russia and many other countries.

