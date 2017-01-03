Two Foreign Nationals Detained at Istanbul Airport Over Nightclub Attack

No information concerning the identity of the detainees has been released yet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish state media revealed a video of the suspected perpetrator of the deadly terrorist attack at Istanbul's Reina nightclub.

On Monday, Turkish media reported that police was suspecting a citizen of either Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan-related to Daesh jihadist group was involved in the attack.

At least 39 people were killed, 69 injured as a result of the attack on the Reina nightclub during New Year's celebrations, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry. So far, 38 out of 39 victims have been identified.

Daesh, a terrorist organization banned around the world, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Since the launch of the investigation, eight people have reportedly been detained.