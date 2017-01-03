Turkish PM Blasts Obama Administration for Arming Kurdish Militia in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim criticized on Tuesday outgoing US President Barack Obama's administration for providing assistance to People's Protection Units (YPG), the armed wing of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), active in Syria.
"They give arms to YPG/PYD. Is that a fight [against terrorism]?" Yildirim was quoted as saying by the CNN Turk broadcaster.
The United States have been supplying Kurdish militia with arms to boost the fight against the Daesh terrorist group.
Ankara considers the PYD and YPG to be affiliates of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which has been designated a terrorist group by Turkey as well as the United States.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It won't happen. HERE is WHY. When U.S , U.K NATO invaded IRAQ, it did to create KURDISTAN. They were armed.
cast235
There are resources and they send them to SQUAT , to use KURD'S later on.
they THINK everyone is STUPID. That's been the U.S west IDEA with KURD'S in SYRIA,.
KURDISTAN in Syria is IMPOSSIBLE anyways.
Everyone will want an area.
BUT IF the KURD'S aid SYRIAN GOV instead, they will be hailed as heroes. And will never have to worry.
Once OVER Russia won't allow any attacks.
And Kurd's MUST leave the past in the past and smoke the peace pipe with Turkey.
KURD'S could be at negotiations table. But will have no voice. BUT could give ideas instead.