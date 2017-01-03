Turkish PM Blasts Obama Administration for Arming Kurdish Militia in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim criticized on Tuesday outgoing US President Barack Obama's administration for providing assistance to People's Protection Units (YPG), the armed wing of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), active in Syria.

"They give arms to YPG/PYD. Is that a fight [against terrorism]?" Yildirim was quoted as saying by the CNN Turk broadcaster.

The prime minister added that he expected US President-elect Donald Trump to stop the US aid to Kurdish militia groups in Syria after his inauguration.

The United States have been supplying Kurdish militia with arms to boost the fight against the Daesh terrorist group.

Ankara considers the PYD and YPG to be affiliates of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which has been designated a terrorist group by Turkey as well as the United States.