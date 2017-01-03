Turkish Parliament to Vote on Emergency State Prolongation This Week - PM

© REUTERS/ Murad Sezer Turkey Could Lift State of Emergency in January

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Turkish lawmakers will vote this week to extend the state of emergency in the country for another three months, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Tuesday.

"Our parliament will discuss and vote for the prolongation of state of emergency this week," Yildirim said, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.

The parliament will vote for the third time on imposing the country's state of emergency after the July coup attempt.

On July 15, 2016, a military coup attempt took place in Turkey. It was suppressed the following day. Over 240 people were killed during the coup attempt and an estimated 2,000 were wounded. Thousands of people, including military officers, high-ranking civil servants and teachers have been detained or sacked in the country since the attempted overthrow of the Turkish government.

On December 27, 2016, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said Turkish authorities could lift the state of emergency introduced in the country after the thwarted military coup attempt in January 2017.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!