15:17 GMT +303 January 2017
    Syrian Abu Khaled looks at the rubble of his destroyed house in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, on December 30, 2016, on the first day of a nationwide truce

    Syrian Opposition Member to Sputnik: We Don't Want Syria's Breakdown

    © AFP 2016/ Abd Doumany
    Middle East
    3150 0 0

    In the wake of the nationwide Syrian ceasefire which officially took effect on Friday at midnight, Sputnik Turkiye spoke with Vecih Cuma, Healthcare Minister in the Syrian Provisional Government formed by the opposition, to discuss the opposition's plans and the reason why the US was excluded from the negotiating process.

    "The negotiations among the influential players in the region, Russia, Turkey and Iran will pave the way for the political settlement in Syria," Vecih Cuma told Sputnik Turkiye.

    Vecih Cuma
    © Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
    Vecih Cuma

    The opposition politician added that al-Nusra Front and Daesh, along with a number of other groups which have been officially registered as terrorist organizations, have no place at the  negotiating table.

    He also noted that the representatives of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the groups of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) supported by the US are also absent from negotiating the Syrian settlement.

    Military engineers of the Russian Army's international counter-mine center continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria
    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Military engineers of the Russian Army's international counter-mine center continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria

    "The US is rendering support to the PYD party in Syria, the aim of which is to establish a Kurdish state. We do not want to allow the breakdown of Syria and advocate the political settlement of the crisis. As the US supports the PYD, it does not exercise enough weight and influence to be able to have any impact on the negotiation process," the opposition politician told Sputnik.

    Vecih Cuma reiterated that the Syrian people want the war to end as soon as possible and the establishment of peace in the country.

    Military engineers of the Russian Army's international counter-mine center who continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria are seen here in an Aleppo street with children
    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Military engineers of the Russian Army's international counter-mine center who continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria are seen here in an Aleppo street with children

    "As representatives of the Syrian people, we want peace, freedom and democracy in our country, Over 600,000 people have already been killed in this war, 12 million people have lost their homes and were forced to seek asylum in other countries," he said.

    "We want to reach a political solution to the conflict and to put an end to this humanitarian catastrophe," he finally stated.

    A major agreement between the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad and armed opposition groups was reached on Thursday and supported by Russia, Iran and Turkey as guarantors of the peace process.

    The current ceasefire will be followed by comprehensive peace negotiations, according to reports. Kazakhstan’s capital Astana will host a peace conference, with the government of Syria and opposition factions participating, comprising "an important step" in "the ultimate resolution of the crisis," according to a statement issues by the Kremlin last week.

    territorial integrity, conflict settlement, Syrian opposition, Syrian ceasefire, Syrian conflict, Vecih Cuma, Iran, Turkey, Russia, Syria
      NATOisEVIL
      Why is it fine to deal with terrorists when it comes to Syria? Why listen to the thugs in any way?
      ivanwa88
      When he speaks of 600,000 losses he speaks of total include foreign mercenaries which is not far from the mark.
      It is widely thought that close to 200,000 foreign mercenaries have perished in this conflict.
      marcanhalt
      Can you imagine if the roles of Assad and Erdogan were reversed in all of this? What is also interesting is the blind eye that Trump is turning to the Obama's administration, especially the failed efforts of Kerry. How does is feel to be a persona non grata. fellas? You have accomplished NOTHING and it is your own cohorts that are saying so by not begging you to stay on.
