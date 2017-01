© AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo Iraqi Troops Eliminate Police Station Attackers in Samarra City - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The respective message has been posted on Daesh accounts in social media, Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported.

On Monday, two suicide bombers blew themselves up at the entrance to the police station, enabling the group of three terrorists to break into the building. Iraqi troops have eliminated the attackers later.

Samarra is a predominantly Sunni Muslim city but is a home to one of the Shia Muslims' holiest sites. Daesh initially launched attacks in Samarra in June 2014, but was prevented from occupying the city by government forces and Shia militia.