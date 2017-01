MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A UK soldier died in Iraqi Taji camp in what have been described as an incident not related to the "enemy activity," country's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"It is with regret that the Ministry of Defence must announce the death of a soldier from the 2nd Battalion the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment. The death occurred in Taji, Iraq following an incident that is currently under investigation, but we can confirm that it was not as a result of enemy activity," the statement published Monday read.

Some 500 UK military personnel are deployed in Iraq in a non-combat role providing training and equipment to Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) in their fight against Daesh.

Daesh is an extremist organization outlawed in Russia and a number of other states worldwide.