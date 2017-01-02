US-Led Coalition Admits 'Unintentionally' Killing 188 Civilians in Iraq, Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The CJTF-OIR stressed that among the 16 reports it received in November 2016 about possible civilian casualties from the coalition strikes in Iraq and Syria, 13 were assessed as non-credible, five were labeled credible and five more were still being assessed.

The coalition airstrikes against Daesh targets, which together resulted in the unintended death of 15 civilians, occurred in the Iraqi cities of Shahid-Yunis As Sab on November 6, Mosul on November 26 and 29, and in Syrian Salahiyah on November 21 and Raqqa on November 26, according to the statement.

"To date, based on information available, CJTF-OIR has assessed that, it is more likely than not, at least 188 civilians have been unintentionally killed by coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR regrets the unintentional loss of civilian lives resulting from coalition efforts to defeat ISIL [Daesh] in Iraq and Syria and express our deepest sympathies to the families and others affected by these strikes," the statement said.

The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Syria have not been authorized by the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.