Russia, Turkey Will Not Let Syria Be 'Torn' Into Zones of Influence

"Such a deal, which would allow regional autonomy within a federal structure controlled by Assad's Alawite sect, is in its infancy, subject to change and would need the buy-in of Assad and the rebels and, eventually, the Gulf states and the United States," the report read.
According to Sezer, the agreements cannot result in dividing Syria into zones of influence since Russia, Turkey and Iran abide by Resolution 2254 by the UN Security Council, according to which the Syrian territorial integrity must be preserved.
Moreover, Russian officials have repeatedly reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to preserving the territorial integrity of Syria.
"Neither Turkey nor Russia does not want Syria to be divided. In the long-run Turkey will have to cooperate with Russia on Syria. This is the opinion of the Turkish government and of the Turkish people," Sezer told RIA Novosti.
The expert also noted that despite Ankara’s ongoing calls to oust Assad its actual stance on the issue is not that hardline as it was before.
"The Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) is a more serious threat to Turkey than Bashar Assad. Ankara can agree on a transition period under Assad. But in the long-run he must leave. This is what Turkey wants," the expert said, adding that Russia and Iran has a different view of the situation.
Sezer underscored that the current ceasefire cannot be comprehensive since it involves only the so-called moderate opposition. There are various radical forces across Syria who did not join the deal.
The analyst underscored that Russia and Turkey managed to work out a compromised approach to armed groups operating across Syria.
"Turkey labelled al-Nusra Front as a terrorist group. Ankara also plays the role of a mediator between Moscow and Syrian moderate opposition groups. One of the main issues is the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). Russia doesn’t consider the group terrorist. However, the Turkish military operation in northern Syria is aimed not only against Daesh but also against YPG. But Moscow doesn’t meddle in the situation," Sezer pointed out.
According to the analyst, there will be no unsolvable problems between Russia and Turkey on the Syrian settlement because the main goal of the two countries is "peace and Syria’s territorial integrity."
He also pointed to Turkey's decision to join the fight against Daesh and al-Nusra Front as a crucial step to reach the agreements.
"It's extremely important that Turkey has agreed to join the fight against Daesh and al-Nusra Front. […] If Turkey is able to convince all armed opposition groups to join the ceasefire, while Russia and Iran make similar guarantees… If these joint guarantees work, then this will be a milestone [in resolving the Syrian crisis]. But all of the above doesn’t mean that Syria will be torn apart. We will not agree on that," Naumkin told RIA Novosti.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Turkey has legitimate concerns about the Kurds always wanting more power and land. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The irony is that with a police and army seriously hampered by the Gulen witch hunting, the Turkish government may need the Kurds to fight ISIS. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete vigilante, Great points. The Kurds are a curious problem. I don't know if it's possible to tell pre-coup, what Erdogan did, what NATO did or what the Gulen crew did and Erdogan couldn't reveal. I am thinking that the Gulen force, with US OK, shot down the Su-24 and murdered the one pilot.
jas
vigilante
I expect a rapid U-turn in the AKP policy toward the Kurds. Very soon Erdogan will ask for a resumption of negotiations with the Kurds and the release of the HDP leader from prison.
I also expect a softening in the persecution of the Gulen fan.
Snubbed by the West. Erdogan needs all he can get to counter ISIS creeping in a major cities and causing the death of civilians.
Tourists will stop flying to Istanbul. A terrorist act in Antalya will ruin the whole tourism. It may well happen
jasin reply tovigilante(Show commentHide comment)
A lot of the seemed to come to an abrupt end when Erdogan replaced the PM.