19:35 GMT +302 January 2017
    A Syrian national flag flutters near a general view of eastern Aleppo after Syrian government soldiers took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood in Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on November 28, 2016.

    Russia, Turkey Will Not Let Syria Be 'Torn' Into Zones of Influence

    Middle East
    The agreements between Russia, Turkey and Iran on the Syrian settlement will not result in the division of Syria, said Turkish political analyst and diplomat Aydin Sezer.

    View of the Umayyad Mosque, Damascus, Syria
    2017 Forecast: What Awaits Syria This Year
    In late-December, Reuters reported citing sources that Syria would be divided into informal zones of regional power influence and Bashar Assad would remain president for at least a few years under a deal between Moscow, Ankara and Tehran.

    "Such a deal, which would allow regional autonomy within a federal structure controlled by Assad's Alawite sect, is in its infancy, subject to change and would need the buy-in of Assad and the rebels and, eventually, the Gulf states and the United States," the report read.

    According to Sezer, the agreements cannot result in dividing Syria into zones of influence since Russia, Turkey and Iran abide by Resolution 2254 by the UN Security Council, according to which the Syrian territorial integrity must be preserved.

    Moreover, Russian officials have repeatedly reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to preserving the territorial integrity of Syria.

    People walk near a Syrian national flag at the President bridge in Damascus, Syria March 14, 2016
    Iranian President Welcomes Russia-Backed Nationwide Ceasefire in Syria
    The updated concept of Russia’s foreign policy unveiled in early-December read that Russia stands for the peaceful settlement of the Syrian conflict, the country's territorial integrity, independence and unity.

    "Neither Turkey nor Russia does not want Syria to be divided. In the long-run Turkey will have to cooperate with Russia on Syria. This is the opinion of the Turkish government and of the Turkish people," Sezer told RIA Novosti.

    The expert also noted that despite Ankara’s ongoing calls to oust Assad its actual stance on the issue is not that hardline as it was before.

    "The Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) is a more serious threat to Turkey than Bashar Assad. Ankara can agree on a transition period under Assad. But in the long-run he must leave. This is what Turkey wants," the expert said, adding that Russia and Iran has a different view of the situation.

    A Russian soldier stands near a bus carrying people who came back to inspect their homes in government controlled Hanono housing district in Aleppo, Syria December 4, 2016
    Moscow's Support for Assad 'Indicates Russia Serious' About Fighting Terrorism
    The latest agreements on Syria were unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 29. The three deals, brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran, include a ceasefire agreement signed by the Syrian government and the armed opposition. The second document includes measures aimed at monitoring the truce, while the third states that signatories are ready to launch peace negotiations on resolving the years-long war.

    Sezer underscored that the current ceasefire cannot be comprehensive since it involves only the so-called moderate opposition. There are various radical forces across Syria who did not join the deal.

    Destroyed quarters of liberated Aleppo.
    Aleppo's Liberation Made Syrian Ceasefire Possible
    "However, the ceasefire is a correct step. It is very important that Ankara and Moscow reaches an agreement on concrete steps on the Syrian settlement," he added.

    The analyst underscored that Russia and Turkey managed to work out a compromised approach to armed groups operating across Syria.

    "Turkey labelled al-Nusra Front as a terrorist group. Ankara also plays the role of a mediator between Moscow and Syrian moderate opposition groups. One of the main issues is the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). Russia doesn’t consider the group terrorist. However, the Turkish military operation in northern Syria is aimed not only against Daesh but also against YPG. But Moscow doesn’t meddle in the situation," Sezer pointed out.

    According to the analyst, there will be no unsolvable problems between Russia and Turkey on the Syrian settlement because the main goal of the two countries is "peace and Syria’s territorial integrity."

    A soldier of the Syrian Arab Army is seen here in Aleppo
    Top-Five Events on the Battleground in Syria That Changed the Prospects of the War in 2016
    Vitaly Naumkin, an adviser to UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura, stressed that the ceasefire in Syria was possible thanks to cooperation between Moscow and Ankara, which, however, does not mean that Syrian will be divided into zones of influence.

    He also pointed to Turkey's decision to join the fight against Daesh and al-Nusra Front as a crucial step to reach the agreements.

    "It's extremely important that Turkey has agreed to join the fight against Daesh and al-Nusra Front. […] If Turkey is able to convince all armed opposition groups to join the ceasefire, while Russia and Iran make similar guarantees… If these joint guarantees work, then this will be a milestone [in resolving the Syrian crisis]. But all of the above doesn’t mean that Syria will be torn apart. We will not agree on that," Naumkin told RIA Novosti.

      jas
      Turkey has legitimate concerns about the Kurds always wanting more power and land.
      vigilante
      The irony is that with a police and army seriously hampered by the Gulen witch hunting, the Turkish government may need the Kurds to fight ISIS.
      I expect a rapid U-turn in the AKP policy toward the Kurds. Very soon Erdogan will ask for a resumption of negotiations with the Kurds and the release of the HDP leader from prison.
      I also expect a softening in the persecution of the Gulen fan.
      Snubbed by the West. Erdogan needs all he can get to counter ISIS creeping in a major cities and causing the death of civilians.
      Tourists will stop flying to Istanbul. A terrorist act in Antalya will ruin the whole tourism. It may well happen
      jasin reply tovigilante(Show commentHide comment)
      vigilante, Great points. The Kurds are a curious problem. I don't know if it's possible to tell pre-coup, what Erdogan did, what NATO did or what the Gulen crew did and Erdogan couldn't reveal. I am thinking that the Gulen force, with US OK, shot down the Su-24 and murdered the one pilot.

      A lot of the seemed to come to an abrupt end when Erdogan replaced the PM.
