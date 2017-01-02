Register
19:35 GMT +302 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Tourists leave the beach at a resort where many stranded tourists are waiting for evacuation, in Sharm el-Sheikh, south Sinai, Egypt, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015

    Egypt's Tourism Industry Hopes for Resumption of Air Links With Russia in 2017

    © AP Photo/ Thomas Hartwell
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 8012

    Egypt hopes for its tourist sector to do better in 2017 after a disappointing 2016, but the sector needs an influx of Russian tourists for a noticeable boost.

    CAIRO, January 2 (Sputnik) — Russia suspended flights to and from Egypt after an Airbus A321 plane flying to St. Petersburg crashed in the Sinai Peninsula soon after taking off from Sharm El-Sheikh on October 31, 2015, killing all 224 people aboard.

    END-OF-YEAR CHECKS

    A plane sits on the tarmac at the Hurghada International Airport in Egypt's Red Sea resort
    © AFP 2016/ MOHAMED EL-SHAHED
    Egypt's Hurghada Airport to Reserve Second Terminal for Russian Tourists
    In the run-up to the end-of-year celebrations, yet another group of experts from Russia came to check on Cairo International Airport with a special focus on security measures and new equipment installed in the second terminal of the airport. Russia's Aeroflot is expected to start flying there after the ban on aviation travel between Russia and Egypt is lifted.

    According to Egypt's civil aviation authority, while there have been no new information on lifting the restrictions, the two sides agreed to exchange visits in January, but Russian experts had given a positive assessment to the equipment and security measures at the airport.

    It is unclear how many checks it will take to resume the flights between the two countries. A few deadlines for the resumption had already been forecast with none of the predictions having come true so far, but discussions of air travel between presidents of Russia and Egypt seem to offer some hope.

    YEAR OF HARD WORK

    The Egyptian authorities have said repeatedly that everything possible had been done and continued to be done to ensure the utmost security and safety at Egypt airports.

    "We are now proud that the security measures at our airports are harsher than at a number of busy airports of European cities," Mahmoud Qatt, an expert at the accident investigation department at the Ministry of Civil Aviation, told RIA Novosti.

    Russia suspends flights to Egypt
    © Sputnik/ Eugene Odinokov
    Aviation Agreement Between Russia, Egypt Ready to Be Signed - Source
    According to security analyst Khaled Okasha, Cairo understood Moscow's concerns about possible attacks on Russian citizens.

    "In any case, Egypt fulfilled all its obligations in terms of security and equipment. It has to be noted that the representatives of different countries, who had visited Egyptian airports, remarked on a significant progress," Okasha told RIA Novosti.

    GOAL OF 10 MILLION TOURISTS

    Egyptian Minister of Tourism Mohamed Yehia Rashed said in the end of the last year that 2017 could be the time of the rebirth of the tourism business.

    "The ministry of tourism has set a goal to accommodate 10 million tourists in 2017. This would signify the return to the 2015 level," the minister said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Putin: Egypt Still Has 'a Lot to Do' to Make Russian Tourists Safe
    Rashed admitted that 2016 had been difficult for the sector because of the crash of the Russian plane and subsequent restriction on flights from a number of countries, most notably, from Russia and the United Kingdom. These two countries provided 60 percent of all foreign tourists in Egypt,

    At the moment, the number of tourists in the country is slowly growing, with some countries resuming air travel and others promising to do it in the near future. Egyptian experts are certain that the tourists will come back en masse when Russia lifts the ban on travel.

    IMPROVEMENT IN SIGHT

    Tourism needs government's help to stay afloat, at least, those hotels that remain open and thus lose money, according to the experts, interviewed by the Egyptian news outlet Veto.

    The minister of tourism said that 5.3 million tourists came to Egypt in 2016, which is a 40-percent drop compared to the previous year.

    "However, an improvement could be seen by the end of the year, and we are certain that the sector will soon return to its usual results," the minister said.

    Rashed urged the tourism professionals to keep up their effort to modernize the sector and maintain its attractiveness for foreigners.

    Related:

    Egypt Hurghada Airport Denies Reports of Reserving Terminal for Russian Tourists
    Egypt's Hurghada Airport to Reserve Second Terminal for Russian Tourists
    First Russian Tourists May Fly to Egypt in October
    Egypt Ready to Create Separate Security Zones for Russian Tourists in Airports
    Tags:
    security, flights, tourism, Egypt, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok