MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The gallery that has been closed since the assassination on December 19, 2016 will begin a new season on Thursday with a recital of a Catholic hymn, according to the Hurriyet newspaper.

Karlov was shot by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at the opening of an art gallery exhibition. Three more people were injured in the shooting. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual press conference in December 2016 that Russia would monitor all new developments in the investigation of Karlov's murder.