Register
16:30 GMT +302 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrians walk past a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad in the capital Damascus on March 15, 2016

    'Best Thing Turkey Can Do Now is Talk to Assad and Withdraw Forces' From Syria

    © AFP 2016/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 7620

    Turkey has been one of the key stakeholders in the Syrian crisis, engaged both in diplomatic efforts and military activities in the Arab country, but Professor Ilhan Uzgel told Sputnik that the best thing Ankara could do at the moment is to launch a dialogue with President Bashar al-Assad and pull its military out of northern Syria.

    "Clearly, the wisest decision Turkey can make right now entails engaging in a dialogue with Assad, withdrawing its forces from northern Syria and ceding control over this region to the government forces," he said.

    Su-25 jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim airbase, Syria
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Russian Jets Strike Daesh Positions Near al-Bab to Support Turkish Troops
    Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield on 24 August to push Daesh out of cities and settlements located on Syria's border with Turkey. The military intervention has also been aimed at preventing the Kurdish forces from moving further west and taking the border region under control.

    Professor Ilhan Uzgel, a political scientist and expert in foreign relations at Ankara University, maintained that Turkish leadership was long pursuing an unsound strategy aimed at overthrowing Assad. This approach has had an adverse effect on Turkey, afflicted by economic troubles and political uncertainty.

    "Turkey has been swept by the wave of terrorism and violence, an outcome of Turkey's foreign policy mistakes in the Middle east, particularly Syria," the analyst said.

    Turkish leadership was long convinced that it could remove Assad and alter the balance of power in the Middle East since Ankara wanted to offset "the loss of Egypt," he explained.

    People walk past a billboard depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Saadallah al-Jabri Square, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Syrian Ceasefire: Russia, Turkey, Iran 'Achieve What Washington Couldn't Do'
    "The West gradually understood that this strategy was a dead end. Russia has been against this since the beginning. However, Turkey thought that it could carry this plan out with the help of Saudi Arabia and Qatar. It overstated the influence and importance of some local opposition forces, including the Free Syrian Army and the Syrian National Council. Ankara could not or did not want to see the limits of its power," he said.

    Professor Ilhan Uzgel insisted that Turkey could safely abandon its policy on Syria in 2013.

    "It would have been good if Turkey understood that this strategy would lead it nowhere. In this case Turkey could have become a positive force – not a force intent on destroying the Assad government, but a country engaged in dialogue with all stakeholders, a country capable of promoting relations will the United States, Russia, Iran and the Assad administration if need be," he said.

    However, until recently Turkey adhered to its initial policy aimed at changing the regime in Syria.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia, Turkey Reportedly Strike Daesh Positions in Northern Syria
    Militants Attack Syria's Fua, Kefraya Despite Nationwide Ceasefire - Reports
    2017 Forecast: What Awaits Syria This Year
    Top-5 Events on the Battleground in Syria That Changed War's Prospects in 2016
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, Syrian conflict, Operation Euphrates Shield, Bashar al-Assad, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok