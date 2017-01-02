Ex-Egyptian State Council's Secretary-General Commits Suicide in Custody

© AFP 2016/ STR Egypt's Court Sentences 148 People to Life Imprisonment Over 2013 Clashes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Egypt's authorities detained Shalaby on Sunday just after he had resigned from his post on Saturday.

Shalaby killed himself on Sunday soon after the detention within the framework of investigation on corruption activities, the Ahram Online news website reported, citing a source at Egypt's State Security Prosecution.

According to the media outlet, Gamal Laban, yet another high-ranking official of the State Council, responsible for procurement issues, was also detained and charged with taking bribes in December 2016.