Dozens Killed in Suicide Car Bomb Attack in Baghdad

At least 61 were wounded in the attack on the outskirts of Baghdad, Sadr City district, AFP reported.
A car bomb exploded in the 55 square in a quarter, which is predominantly populated by Shiite Muslims. Many buildings located near the site of the explosion have been damaged.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Photos from car bomb attack in Sadr city near #Baghdad, killing 17 civilians so far#Iraq pic.twitter.com/TVwDcg67VS— Mhamad Kleit (@kleitm) 2 января 2017 г.
At Least 10 Killed As Blast #Hits #SadrCity Area Of #Baghdad https://t.co/KPOmxS2d1I pic.twitter.com/CpGPo4raxS— RiskMap (@riskmaplive) 2 января 2017 г.
