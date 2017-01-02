Egypt's Court Sentences 148 People to Life Imprisonment Over 2013 Clashes

© AFP 2016/ TAREK EL-GABASS Police Detain Son of Ousted Egyptian President Morsi

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The defendants were charged with sabotage, violence, rioting and calling for protests, the Aswat Masriya media outlet reported Sunday.

According to the media outlet, the court has also acquitted 10 other defendants.

In August, 2013, Morsi's supporters organized demonstrations in the city of Minya, which resulted in violent clashes with the police.

Morsi won the presidential election in Egypt in 2012 to become the first democratically elected president of the country. The following year, he was ousted by the Egyptian military after large anti-government protests against him and Muslim Brotherhood movement.