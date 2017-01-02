Israeli Police to Question Prime Minister on Graft Suspicions

© AP Photo/ Gali Tibbon Israeli Media: Attorney General Approves Criminal Investigation Into Netanyahu Bribery

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Channel 2, the questioning might take place on Monday at Netanyahu's residence, while no time limit has been set yet.

The prime minister, and his family members are suspected of receiving expensive gifts and other benefits, like financing trips, from businessmen, both Israeli and foreign.

The police has been investigating the case for almost nine months, with some 50 people have been questioned on the issue.

Last week, local media reported that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit approved a full criminal investigation against Netanyahu. The Israeli prime minister has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

On Friday, Netanyahu said the accusations were "baseless," adding that the investigation would "come to nothing."