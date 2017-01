© AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI Cameroonian Football Striker Eto’o May Face up to 10.5-Year Sentence for Tax Evasion

BAKU (Sputnik) — Bodies of five Cameroonian citizens were found in an apartment in Azerbaijan's capital, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.

"The Crisis Management Center received information that some helpless people are locked in an apartment in the Yasamal district of Baku," the ministry said Sunday.

The emergency response group arrived on the scene and found the bodies of five Cameroonian citizens, who had been renting the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing, there are no more details on the accident so far.