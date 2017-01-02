Istanbul Terrorist Attack Inflicts Injuries on One US Citizen

© AP Photo/ STR Russian Citizen Killed in Istanbul Terrorist Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – One national of the United States was wounded in the terrorist attack on the nightclub in Turkish city of Istanbul, a US State Department’s official said Sunday.

"We can confirm that one U.S. citizen was injured in the attack.‎ We continue to provide all consular services as appropriate," the official told RIA Novosti.

The Reina nightclub on Istanbul's European side was attacked during New Year's eve celebrations by a man who, according to witnesses, was talking in Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. The manhunt is underway.

At least 39 people were killed, including 16 foreigners, and 69 injured as a result of the attack, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.