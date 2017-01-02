Istanbul Terrorist Attack Inflicts Injuries on One US Citizen

"We can confirm that one U.S. citizen was injured in the attack. We continue to provide all consular services as appropriate," the official told RIA Novosti.
The Reina nightclub on Istanbul's European side was attacked during New Year's eve celebrations by a man who, according to witnesses, was talking in Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. The manhunt is underway.
At least 39 people were killed, including 16 foreigners, and 69 injured as a result of the attack, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.
