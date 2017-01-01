Four People Injured in Istanbul Attack in Critical Condition

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The condition of four of the people injured in the attack on a nightclub in Istanbul is critical, Turkish Interior Minster Suleyman Soylu said Sunday.
"Four of those injured are in a critical condition. One of them is severely injured," Soylu was quoted as saying by the Daily Sabah newspaper.
At least 39 people were killed, including 16 foreigners, and 69 injured as a result of the attack, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.
