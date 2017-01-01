Four People Injured in Istanbul Attack in Critical Condition

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The condition of four of the people injured in the attack on a nightclub in Istanbul is critical, Turkish Interior Minster Suleyman Soylu said Sunday.

"Four of those injured are in a critical condition. One of them is severely injured," Soylu was quoted as saying by the Daily Sabah newspaper.

© REUTERS/ Ismail Coskun/Ihlas News Agency What is Known So Far About New Year's Eve Istanbul Nightclub Attack

The Reina nightclub on Istanbul's European side was attacked during New Year's eve celebrations by a man who, according to witnesses, was talking in Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. The manhunt is underway.

At least 39 people were killed, including 16 foreigners, and 69 injured as a result of the attack, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.

