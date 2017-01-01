Register
22:21 GMT +301 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian men walk past a poster bearing a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad in the capital Damascus, on February 27, 2016, as the first major ceasefire of the five-year war takes hold and an international task force prepares to begin monitoring the landmark truce

    Threat of Syrian Government Being Toppled by Force Was 'Neutralized' in 2016

    © AFP 2016/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1799200

    The UN Security Council held a meeting on Syria, after a ceasefire regime has been established in the country. Then, talks on the Syrian settlement will be organized in Astana. The talks will allow for restarting the Syrian peace process, political analyst Dmitry Egorchenkov told Radio Sputnik.

    Cities of the world. Astana
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Two Parallel Talks on Syria Settlement Might Be Held in Astana
    On Saturday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution drafted by Russia that endorses a nationwide Syrian ceasefire, which was brokered by Moscow and Ankara.

    The UNSC members welcomed the agreements and stressed the importance of its "full and immediate implementation."

    Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Syrian government and the armed opposition had reached an agreement allowing for a ceasefire and talks. Russia and Turkey were named the guarantors of the ceasefire.

    Destroyed quarters of liberated Aleppo.
    © Photo: SANA
    Aleppo's Liberation Made Syrian Ceasefire Possible
    President Putin also called on warring parties and regional players to endorse the agreement and participate in peaceful negotiations in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

    The Syrian peaceful process is likely to be rebooted during the talks in Astana, Dmitry Egorchenkov, an expert at the Institute for Strategic Studies, at the Moscow-based Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, told Sputnik.

    "The main goal of the Astana round of talks is to restart the peaceful process. Unfortunately, the Geneva talks failed. The initiative was positively assessed by UN. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura praised the ceasefire and attempts to launch a new round of talks," Egorchenkov told Radio Sputnik.

    According to him, the recently established ceasefire was the most important achievement in Syria in 2016.

    "The ceasefire regime is the main achievement of the year for Damascus. The threat that the Syrian legitimate government could be toppled by force was neutralized this year [in 2016], thanks to joint efforts by the government and its allies, including Russia," the expert pointed out.

    Egorchenkov also highlighted other important advances related to the Syrian settlement.

    A soldier of the Syrian Arab Army is seen here in Aleppo
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Top-Five Events on the Battleground in Syria That Changed the Prospects of the War in 2016
    "Finally, we can see a clear distinction between the opposition and militants. This is what Russia long tried to achieve working with the United States. But Washington was not ready to do that. So, Moscow, Tehran and Ankara joined forced and did that," the expert said.

    He underscored that the Syrian settlement has involved all interested party and, as a result, such players as, for example, the Free Syrian Army (FSA) are now ready to negotiate.

    According to Egorchenkov, now all parties involved understand that there can be no military solution to the Syrian crisis.

    "I think that by the end of 2016, all global players realized that the conflict cannot be resolved by force. They see that the only option is to negotiate," he concluded.

    Related:

    2017 Forecast: What Awaits Syria This Year
    Ban Ki-Moon Welcomes Security Council’s Resolution on Syria
    Putin, Iran's Rouhani Discuss Syria Ceasefire, Peace Settlement in Phone Talks
    Syria Ceasefire Deal Clearly Distinguishes al-Nusra Front, Opposition Locations
    Tags:
    ceasefire, military conflict, talks, Free Syrian Army (FSA), Vladimir Putin, Iran, Turkey, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Street vendor on New Year's Eve
    New Year Celebrations in USSR
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok