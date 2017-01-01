21 Victims of Istanbul Nightclub Terror Attack Identified - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Guardian newspaper reported earlier in the day that the perpetrator of the attack was killed.

The number of persons killed in the attack on Istanbul’s Reina nightclub rose to 39, with at least 69 injured, a news agency reported citing Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

The nightclub Reina in the Besiktas district was reportedly attacked by a man in a Santa Claus costume, who was speaking Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. Vasip Sahin, governor of the Istanbul province, said earlier in the day that at least 35 people were killed and 40 injured as a result of the attack.

