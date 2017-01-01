Istanbul Nightclub Attack Perpetrator Killed

© AFP 2016/ IHLAS NEWS AGENCY Attacker With Long-Range Weapon Kills 35 at Istanbul's Reina Club (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A perpetrator of the attack on Istanbul’s Reina nightclub was killed, The Guardian reported on Sunday citing Turkish officials.

Police started to leave the site of the attack, according to The Guardian’s correspondent.

The nightclub Reina in the Besiktas district was reportedly attacked by a man in a Santa Claus costume, who was speaking Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

According to Vasip Sahin, governor of the Istanbul province, at least 35 people were killed and 40 injured as a result of the attack.