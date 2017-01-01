Istanbul Nightclub Attack Perpetrator Killed

Police started to leave the site of the attack, according to The Guardian’s correspondent.
The nightclub Reina in the Besiktas district was reportedly attacked by a man in a Santa Claus costume, who was speaking Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle.
According to Vasip Sahin, governor of the Istanbul province, at least 35 people were killed and 40 injured as a result of the attack.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete 2017 is seconds young and here we have the first false flag op.
mario828282