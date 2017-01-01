No Russians in Reina Nightclub Attacked in Turkey's Istanbul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – There were no Russian citizens in the Istanbul's Reina nightclub attacked on Sunday, a representative of the Russian Consulate General said.

“According to preliminary information, there were no Russian citizens there. Now we are expecting official information of the Turkish law enforcement bodies,” the diplomat told RIA Novosti.

The nightclub Reina in the Besiktas district was reportedly attacked by a man in a Santa Claus costume, who was speaking Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

According to the Vasip Sahin, governor of the Istanbul province, at least 35 people were killed and 40 injured as a result of the attack.