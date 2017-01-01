No Russians in Reina Nightclub Attacked in Turkey's Istanbul

“According to preliminary information, there were no Russian citizens there. Now we are expecting official information of the Turkish law enforcement bodies,” the diplomat told RIA Novosti.
The nightclub Reina in the Besiktas district was reportedly attacked by a man in a Santa Claus costume, who was speaking Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle.
According to the Vasip Sahin, governor of the Istanbul province, at least 35 people were killed and 40 injured as a result of the attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "1 attacker with a long range weapon" in a crowded place...
mario828282
( sputniknews.com/middleeast/201701011049171019-reina-club-one-attacker )
Does a long range weapon have automatic fire? Mostly not.
This type of weapon is far less maneuvrable than an assault rifle.
Shooting with it means aiming, shooting, reloading while in a crowded place the "targets" are supposed to run away or try to stop the "lone" murderer.
A long range weapon does not have an ammo clip with 30 rounds as an AK47 does. The clip is far smaller and must be changed quite often.
And the shooter hit 30(dead) + 45(wounded) = 75 on target. How many did he miss? hard to say...
All this with a "long range weapon". I wonder how the "investigators" will explain it.
Problem solved, the "long range weapon" has been changed: it was Kalashnikov (AK47 assault rifle) - sputniknews.com/middleeast/201701011049171142-turkish-police-attacked-istanbul
Oh, by the way, the first witnesses talked about "multiple perpetrators" ( sputniknews.com/middleeast/201701011049169726-istanbul-nightclub-attack ), but later, the city mayor "clarified" the situation: it was 1. Oh boy, another smelly rat!!!
Remember Dallas 07.07.2016?
= = =
5 Dead Police Officers in Dallas False Flag Operation.
All shooting false flag operations have some similarities which also are the sure hallmarks to categorize the incident as a deep state planned operation.
For the incident to happen there is always a fall guy who will end up NEVER being interviewed by the free press, usually being killed before being apprehended.
Then there are the deep state professional operatives at the scene (nobody asks the question "why are they there precisely when the killing happened?") who are actually doeing "the job".
The operatives do the killings, the fal guy gets killed by the "law enforcement" and is blamed for what happened.
Relating to the Dallas incident on 07-07 2016 (I don't know how long this article will stay unchanged on the net, but here is the link:
nypost.com/2016/07/07/two-cops-shot-during-protests-in-dallas
- at 07-07-2016 10:28 pm EDT The NY Post reports about "snipers" shooting at police;
- Dallas Police Chief David Brown told NY Times "the SHOOTERS were strategic", "THEY triangulated in the downtown area" .
Triangulation means 3 locations, thus at least 3 shooters.
Clearly, when the police chief was out of the loop regarding the operatives, he talked about shooters... MORE THAN ONE.
In the aftermath, the police declared 1 (ONE) shooter committed the whole thing. Here is the clue of this false flag. From "they" to one, from "triangulation" to a simple "luck" of one killing five and wounding scores more...
www.yahoo.com/news/three-officer-fatally-shot-during-000000452.html
To make explanations easier, this time there will be no corpse of the suspect for the press to make pictures or video's , the "lonley shooter" was conveniently destroyed by a remote controlled explosion.
= = =