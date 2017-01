© AFP 2016/ YASIN AKGUL Reina Club Owner: US Intelligence Warned About Terror Attack in Istanbul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Security forces are also patrolling the Bosphorus Strait near the site of the attack, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

The club in the Besiktas district was reportedly attacked by a man in a Santa Claus costume, who was speaking Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

According to the Vasip Sahin, governor of the Istanbul province, at least 35 people were killed and 40 injured as a result of the attack.