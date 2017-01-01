Reina Club Owner: US Intelligence Warned About Terror Attack in Istanbul

“The US intelligence warned about the terror attack. Increased security measures were taken here 7 – 10 days ago. So what? That has happened,” Kocarslan told the Hurriyet newspaper.
The media outlet also reported that the attacker had used a Kalashnikov assault rifle.
According to the Vasip Sahin, governor of the Istanbul province, at least 35 people were killed and 40 injured as a result of the attack on the nightclub in the Besiktas district. According to earlier reports, the club was attacked by a man in a Santa Claus costume, who was speaking Arabic.
