Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Provinces of Aleppo, Homs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia delivered humanitarian aid to the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Homs within past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin.

“Within last 24 hours, two humanitarian events have been held: in the Sakhur 3 area in the Aleppo city; in the Takaniyad al-Hasub temporary accommodation facility in the Bab Omar area of the Homs city. Posts with hot meal and items of first necessity for civilians, who had left eastern areas of the Aleppo city, continue their work,” the bulletin said on Saturday.

Syria's civil war between government forces and a wide range of insurgents, including opposition groups and terrorists, such as Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh) and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (also known as al-Nusra Front, or Jabhat al-Nusra), both outlawed in Russia, has raged for some five years and has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

A nationwide ceasefire between Syrian government troops and several opposition factions came into being at midnight local time on Friday (22:00 GMT on Thursday). Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal which paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.