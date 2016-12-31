Russian Military Registers 13 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

© AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY UNSC Unanimously Adopts Russia-Backed Draft Resolution on Syrian Ceasefire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation at the Hmeymim airbase said Saturday it had registered 13 violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria in the past 24 hours.

"Within last 24 hours, 13 bombardments performed by illegal armed formations have been registered in the provinces of Damascus (6), Aleppo (6) and Hama (1)," the center said in a daily bulletin posted on the Defense Ministry's website.

It added that the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham group shelled a number of neighborhoods in the city of Aleppo.

A nationwide ceasefire between Syrian government troops and several opposition factions came into being at midnight local time on Friday (22:00 GMT on Thursday). Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal which paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.

The Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, and Daesh terrorist groups, which have been outlawed in Russia, are not part of the ceasefire deal.