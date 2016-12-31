Seven Civilians Injured in US-Led Coalition Airstrike Near Syria's Raqqa

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The deadly airstrikes attacked civil targets that were not Daesh positions and the number of casualties may rise due to the critical state of a number of those injured, the source said, according to the Fars News Agency.

On December 7, about 18 civilians were killed and dozens injured in a coalition airstrike on a settlement in Syria's Raqqa province, according to media reports.

Captured in 2013, Raqqa serves as Daesh de facto capital in Syria. Daesh is outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Syria have not been authorized by the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!